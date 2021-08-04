NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

356 AM EDT Wed Aug 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,

becoming northwest Thursday. The strongest winds will occur

tonight. Seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,

becoming northwest Thursday. The strongest winds will occur

tonight. Seas 4 to 7 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather