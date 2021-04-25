NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

438 AM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...NW winds 20 to 25 kt with brief gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound W of Orient Point and the Connecticut

River, the south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and New

York Harbor.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

