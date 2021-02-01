NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Upton NY 349 AM EST Mon Feb 1 2021 ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, and New York Harbor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 13 to 18 feet. * WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 4 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, and Eastern Long Island Sound. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather