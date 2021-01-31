NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

350 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10 kt

and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Storm Watch, northeast winds 25

to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet

possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this

afternoon. For the Storm Watch, from Monday morning through

Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather