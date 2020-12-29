NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

337 AM EST Tue Dec 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Western Long Island Sound, the Long Island south shore

bays, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners

Bays.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 4 to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

