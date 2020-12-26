NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 346 AM EST Sat Dec 26 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather