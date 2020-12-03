NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Upton NY

316 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

