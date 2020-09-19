NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

548 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020

...HURRICANE TEDDY WILL TRACK WELL EAST OF OUR WATERS MONDAY INTO

TUESDAY BUT MAY GENERATE DANGEROUSLY HIGH SEAS FOR MARINERS...

Hurricane Teddy will track north and pass well to the east of our

waters later Monday and Tuesday. However, Teddy may still

generate dangerously high seas across our eastern Massachusetts

waters. This is especially true across the waters east of the

Provincetown to Nantucket areas. Seas may build to between 12 and

17 feet later Monday into Tuesday across our eastern Massachusetts

coastal waters along with a period of northerly wind gusts of 30

to 40 knots.

Mariners are urged to continue to monitor the latest forecasts in

regards to the track of Hurricane Teddy. This is a potentially

dangerous situation for Mariners especially those headed east into

the open Atlantic.

...HURRICANE TEDDY WILL TRACK WELL EAST OF OUR WATERS MONDAY INTO

TUESDAY BUT MAY GENERATE DANGEROUSLY HIGH SEAS FOR MARINERS...

Hurricane Teddy will track north and pass well to the east of our

waters later Monday and Tuesday. However, Teddy may still

generate dangerously high seas across our eastern Massachusetts

waters. This is especially true across the waters east of the

Provincetown to Nantucket areas. Seas may build to between 12 and

17 feet later Monday into Tuesday across our eastern Massachusetts

coastal waters along with a period of northerly wind gusts of 30

to 40 knots.

Mariners are urged to continue to monitor the latest forecasts in

regards to the track of Hurricane Teddy. This is a potentially

dangerous situation for Mariners especially those headed east into

the open Atlantic.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather