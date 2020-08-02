NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
921 PM EDT Sat Aug 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO
NOON EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO
6 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt and seas 4 to 6 ft expected.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
