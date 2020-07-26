NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1101 AM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 3 to 5 feet expected.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters from
Provincetown MA to Chatham MA to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and
Coastal Waters extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas
Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters,
Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending
out to 20 nm South of Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
