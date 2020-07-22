NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Wed Jul 22 2020

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 305 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near Baxter Estates, moving northeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, heavy rain, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe

harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4089 7380 4096 7374 4097 7368 4103 7366

4106 7359 4104 7357 4108 7344 4113 7342

4110 7338 4112 7334 4101 7324 4087 7355

4090 7357 4089 7361 4084 7363 4081 7368

4084 7370 4081 7370 4079 7372 4089 7384

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 305 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near Baxter Estates, moving northeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, heavy rain, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe

harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4089 7380 4096 7374 4097 7368 4103 7366

4106 7359 4104 7357 4108 7344 4113 7342

4110 7338 4112 7334 4101 7324 4087 7355

4090 7357 4089 7361 4084 7363 4081 7368

4084 7370 4081 7370 4079 7372 4089 7384

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather