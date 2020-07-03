NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

809 PM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020

...A GUST FRONT APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Central Long Island Sound...

At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front, capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located along

a line extending from 24 nm west of Essex Village to 33 nm west of

Long Island Sound to 26 nm northeast of New York Harbor, moving

southeast at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4130 7229 4133 7221 4129 7211 4113 7233

4096 7294 4113 7332 4119 7318 4117 7311

4123 7307 4127 7295 4131 7296 4126 7270

4132 7267 4128 7263 4133 7259 4130 7254

4131 7238 4132 7238 4136 7239 4140 7244

_____

