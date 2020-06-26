NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
615 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM
offshore...
At 613 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This
thunderstorm was located 31 nm south of The Coastal Waters Southeast
Of Block Island, moving northeast at 15 knots.
The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and
lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm
passes.
LAT...LON 4053 7144 4075 7114 4056 7096 4053 7107
4047 7140
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Ocean Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard from 25 to 40 NM
offshore...
At 613 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This
thunderstorm was located 31 nm south of The Coastal Waters Southeast
Of Block Island, moving northeast at 15 knots.
The strong thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...briefly rough seas and
lightning strikes. Consider heading for safe harbor until this storm
passes.
LAT...LON 4053 7144 4075 7114 4056 7096 4053 7107
4047 7140
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather