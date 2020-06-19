NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
947 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Visibility has improved across the waters, therefore the Dense Fog
Advisory has been cancelled.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
_____
