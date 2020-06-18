NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
1136 PM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
Localized visibilities of under a mile in patchy fog have
developed across the southern and eastern coastal waters. These
localized areas of reduced visibilities is expected to expand
further north and west throughout the coastal waters over the next
few hours.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather