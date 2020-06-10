NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, June 11, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

4 to 7 ft expected.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

