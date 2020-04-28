NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
358 AM EDT Tue Apr 28 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters
extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and
Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from
Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of
Block Island.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather