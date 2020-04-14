NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EDT Tue Apr 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6
to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm and
Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
