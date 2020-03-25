NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
403 AM EDT Wed Mar 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...New York Harbor and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet
through Shinnecock Bay.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson
NY and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
