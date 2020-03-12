NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
321 AM EDT Thu Mar 12 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming south Friday morning, and then west Friday afternoon.
and seas 4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
