NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7

to 11 ft.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20

nm, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay,

Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, and Fire

Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out

20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather