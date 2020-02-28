NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
328 AM EST Fri Feb 28 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 11 ft.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20
nm, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay,
Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, and Fire
Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to
5 ft expected on Long Island Sound with 4 to 8 ft on the ocean.
* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and
Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through
Shinnecock Bay, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out
20 nm, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather