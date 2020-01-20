NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
313 AM EST Mon Jan 20 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 5 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...The Rhode Island outer coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather