NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

340 PM EST Sat Dec 28 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7

to 12 feet possible on the ocean and seas 3 to 5 ft possible on

Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...The Long Island Sound, New York Harbor, Peconic and

Gardiners Bays, South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through

Shinnecock Bay, Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20

nm, Fire Island Inlet NY to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm, and

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather