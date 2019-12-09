NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
331 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...South coastal bays and sounds, and for the ocean waters
south of the Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...South coastal bays and sounds, and for the ocean waters
south of the Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather