NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

428 AM EST Sat Dec 7 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The ocean waters south of Long Island out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

