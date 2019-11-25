NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

331 AM EST Mon Nov 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Taunton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM EST this evening. The

Gale Warning has been cancelled.

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

