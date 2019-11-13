NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
311 AM EST Wed Nov 13 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
