NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
_____
SPECIAL MARINE WARNING
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Block Island Sound...
Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to
20 nm South of Block Island...
Narragansett Bay...
Rhode Island Sound...
* Until 345 AM EDT.
* At 245 AM EST a line of showers south of Long Island had strong
strong south winds up to 60 kt. These showers were moving
northeast at 50 knots. The wind and showers will reach Block
Island Sound and the waters to the south around 315 AM. They will
reach Rhode Island Sound and the entrance to Narragansett Bay
around 335 AM.
HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Watch Hill, Charlestown Breachway, Dutch Harbor Light, The Coastal
Waters West Of Block Island, Block Island Sound, Point Judith
Light, Castle Hill Light, Narragansett Bay, Quonset Point,
Greenwich Bay, Melville, Popasquash Point, Warwick Light, Bristol
Harbor, Plum Beach Light and Conimicut Light.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather