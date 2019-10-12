NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
333 AM EDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35
kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
