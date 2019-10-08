NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Gale Watch,

which is in effect from this evening through Friday afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt today with gusts up

to 25 kt, increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt. Seas

4 to 6 feet, building to 10 to 15 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

