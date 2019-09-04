NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

349 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

