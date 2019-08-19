NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1126 AM EDT Mon Aug 19 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet NY out 20 NM...

Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 NM...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

Long Island South Shore Bays...

At 1125 AM EDT, satellite imagery indicated patchy dense fog,

capable of reducing visibilities to locally below 1 mile.

LAT...LON 4136 7191 4110 7187 4090 7174 4061 7268

4043 7265 4026 7366 4065 7390 4062 7372

4081 7289 4076 7286 4082 7284 4082 7264

4090 7251 4088 7240 4100 7204 4101 7204

4116 7223 4098 7260 4098 7261 4140 7196

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather