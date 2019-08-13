NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 AM EDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20
kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 AM EDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20
kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather