NY Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Decreasing clouds;33;15;NNW;9;68%;8%;2 Binghamton;Decreasing clouds;31;15;NNW;8;79%;21%;1 Buffalo;Decreasing clouds;34;24;SE;9;72%;10%;1 Central Park;Rain and snow shower;42;27;N;8;63%;47%;1 Dansville;Clearing;33;18;WNW;5;77%;25%;1 Dunkirk;Morning flurries;34;22;E;6;75%;50%;1 East Hampton;Rain and snow shower;40;27;NNW;13;66%;46%;1 Elmira;Clearing;35;17;NW;8;67%;23%;1 Farmingdale;Showers of rain\/snow;42;25;NNW;11;66%;63%;1 Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;28;15;N;8;74%;5%;2 Fulton;Decreasing clouds;32;16;N;10;74%;12%;2 Glens Falls;Decreasing clouds;33;13;N;8;66%;4%;2 Islip;Rain\/snow showers;42;25;NNW;12;64%;72%;1 Ithaca;Decreasing clouds;32;12;NW;10;82%;25%;1 Jamestown;Decreasing clouds;31;18;NE;6;77%;8%;1 Massena;Plenty of sunshine;27;16;WNW;8;63%;5%;2 Montauk;Rain and snow shower;40;30;N;13;66%;45%;1 Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;38;5;NNE;7;65%;11%;1 Monticello;Clearing;36;9;NW;6;69%;13%;1 New York;Rain and snow shower;43;28;N;12;59%;47%;1 New York Jfk;Showers of rain\/snow;42;26;N;14;62%;63%;1 New York Lga;Rain and snow shower;42;29;N;15;65%;47%;1 Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;11;N;9;74%;12%;1 Niagara Falls;Decreasing clouds;34;23;NE;9;69%;11%;1 Ogdensburg;Sunshine;30;16;NW;6;64%;6%;2 Penn (Yan);Decreasing clouds;32;21;WNW;8;77%;25%;1 Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;29;18;WNW;9;65%;5%;2 Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;38;9;N;10;60%;13%;1 Rochester;Partial sunshine;33;22;NNW;8;73%;15%;1 Rome;Decreasing clouds;34;10;NW;7;71%;8%;2 Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;27;8;NW;6;65%;5%;2 Shirley;Showers of rain\/snow;40;23;NNW;11;67%;62%;1 Syracuse;Partial sunshine;34;17;NW;9;74%;14%;1 Watertown;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;12;72%;6%;2 Wellsville;Clearing;30;18;NNW;9;77%;11%;1 Westhampton Beach;Showers of rain\/snow;40;20;N;14;64%;62%;1 White Plains;Rain and snow shower;39;22;N;13;63%;56%;1