NY Forecast for Saturday, October 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Cooler;65;39;WNW;11;70%;60%;2

Binghamton;Cooler;55;34;NW;14;75%;42%;2

Buffalo;Cooler with a shower;52;39;NW;15;71%;66%;1

Central Park;Breezy in the p.m.;73;47;NW;11;53%;26%;4

Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;WNW;14;68%;62%;2

Dunkirk;Cooler with a shower;52;40;NNW;15;71%;81%;2

East Hampton;Breezy in the p.m.;71;48;NW;12;66%;14%;4

Elmira;Cooler;58;34;NW;14;64%;56%;2

Farmingdale;Breezy in the p.m.;74;47;NW;12;57%;27%;4

Fort Drum;Showers around;54;31;NW;14;82%;98%;1

Fulton;A couple of showers;55;37;NW;14;77%;97%;1

Glens Falls;Cooler;64;36;NW;12;68%;70%;2

Islip;Breezy in the p.m.;74;47;NW;12;57%;28%;4

Ithaca;Cooler;55;35;WNW;14;76%;67%;2

Jamestown;A shower in the a.m.;49;36;NNW;15;72%;66%;2

Massena;Showers around;58;31;W;14;75%;94%;1

Montauk;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;NW;11;70%;14%;4

Montgomery;Breezy in the p.m.;71;39;NW;12;61%;16%;4

Monticello;An afternoon shower;65;37;NW;12;67%;47%;4

New York;Breezy in the p.m.;73;46;NW;11;51%;27%;4

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;75;47;NW;12;54%;27%;4

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;75;49;NW;11;52%;26%;4

Newburgh;Breezy in the p.m.;69;39;WNW;11;67%;24%;4

Niagara Falls;Cloudy and breezy;52;37;NW;14;69%;28%;1

Ogdensburg;Showers around;57;32;WNW;14;79%;95%;1

Penn (Yan);Cooler;57;36;NW;14;67%;73%;2

Plattsburgh;A downpour;63;33;WNW;14;71%;91%;1

Poughkeepsie;Breezy in the p.m.;72;40;NW;11;61%;15%;4

Rochester;Cooler;53;38;NW;15;72%;58%;2

Rome;Cooler with a shower;55;35;NW;14;80%;96%;1

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;55;24;WNW;14;83%;97%;1

Shirley;Breezy in the p.m.;75;46;NW;12;62%;27%;4

Syracuse;A shower or two;56;40;NW;14;74%;96%;1

Watertown;Showers around;56;33;NW;14;71%;94%;1

Wellsville;A shower in the a.m.;53;35;NW;14;69%;61%;2

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;NW;12;62%;27%;4

White Plains;Breezy in the p.m.;73;43;NW;12;59%;27%;4

