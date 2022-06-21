NY Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Spotty showers;73;62;SSE;10;71%;99%;3 Binghamton;Showers and t-storms;73;61;SW;8;82%;99%;3 Buffalo;Showers and t-storms;81;63;NW;12;72%;67%;7 Central Park;A couple of showers;71;63;S;5;89%;99%;3 Dansville;Showers and t-storms;90;61;N;7;70%;95%;4 Dunkirk;T-storms possible;84;61;W;12;69%;58%;8 East Hampton;A shower or two;70;64;SSE;9;76%;100%;3 Elmira;Showers and t-storms;86;58;SSE;5;77%;98%;5 Farmingdale;Cooler with a shower;69;64;SSW;10;90%;100%;3 Fort Drum;Showers and t-storms;81;60;SW;10;78%;98%;4 Fulton;Showers and t-storms;82;58;SE;7;75%;100%;4 Glens Falls;A shower in places;68;57;SSW;7;86%;92%;3 Islip;A couple of showers;70;65;SSE;12;80%;100%;3 Ithaca;T-storms possible;82;60;SSW;8;75%;98%;3 Jamestown;T-storms possible;83;59;NW;7;70%;80%;4 Massena;Showers and t-storms;78;60;SSW;8;85%;98%;3 Montauk;A shower or two;66;63;S;6;94%;98%;3 Montgomery;A couple of showers;68;60;S;6;92%;99%;3 Monticello;A couple of showers;68;57;SE;7;89%;97%;3 New York;A couple of showers;71;64;SSE;10;78%;99%;3 New York Jfk;A couple of showers;70;64;SSW;14;88%;99%;3 New York Lga;A couple of showers;71;62;S;11;81%;99%;3 Newburgh;A couple of showers;72;60;SE;7;79%;100%;3 Niagara Falls;A strong t-storm;88;60;NW;8;64%;56%;5 Ogdensburg;T-storms possible;80;62;S;8;73%;98%;3 Penn (Yan);Showers and t-storms;85;62;WSW;6;71%;97%;3 Plattsburgh;A shower and t-storm;71;60;SSE;14;78%;99%;3 Poughkeepsie;Showers;71;60;SSE;5;91%;100%;3 Rochester;Showers and t-storms;86;63;WNW;8;66%;93%;5 Rome;Showers and t-storms;75;59;SSW;9;80%;99%;4 Saranac Lake;A shower and t-storm;73;55;S;7;83%;100%;3 Shirley;A shower or two;69;62;SSE;10;79%;100%;3 Syracuse;Showers and t-storms;81;59;SSW;7;75%;98%;4 Watertown;Showers and t-storms;81;60;S;8;76%;98%;4 Wellsville;Showers and t-storms;92;59;NW;9;63%;95%;5 Westhampton Beach;A shower or two;69;63;ESE;8;90%;100%;3 White Plains;A couple of showers;70;62;SSW;7;91%;99%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather