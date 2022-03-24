NY Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Not as cool;56;37;W;6;58%;44%;2

Binghamton;An afternoon shower;48;34;WSW;12;70%;77%;2

Buffalo;Cooler with a shower;41;37;SW;15;79%;97%;1

Central Park;Breezy with some sun;61;45;W;15;54%;6%;5

Dansville;Cooler with a shower;48;35;SW;12;68%;93%;1

Dunkirk;Cooler with a shower;44;38;SW;13;71%;94%;1

East Hampton;Clouds and sun;54;42;WSW;8;70%;6%;5

Elmira;Cooler;49;33;SW;10;68%;69%;1

Farmingdale;Warmer;61;44;W;11;57%;4%;5

Fort Drum;Rain and drizzle;45;35;WSW;12;80%;98%;1

Fulton;Cooler;48;35;WSW;11;72%;93%;1

Glens Falls;Not as cool;52;34;WSW;6;72%;60%;2

Islip;Not as cool;60;46;WSW;10;53%;5%;5

Ithaca;Cooler;50;33;SW;11;73%;80%;1

Jamestown;Cooler with a shower;40;33;WSW;14;82%;97%;1

Massena;Rain and drizzle;47;34;SW;11;62%;94%;1

Montauk;Clouds and sun;53;42;W;8;77%;7%;4

Montgomery;Not as cool;60;38;W;10;57%;24%;2

Monticello;A morning shower;54;35;WSW;11;64%;55%;2

New York;Breezy and warmer;61;45;WSW;14;52%;6%;5

New York Jfk;Breezy, not as cool;60;44;W;15;58%;5%;5

New York Lga;Breezy and warmer;61;45;W;15;53%;6%;5

Newburgh;Warmer;61;40;WSW;10;59%;23%;4

Niagara Falls;Rain and drizzle;42;37;SW;14;76%;84%;1

Ogdensburg;Rain and drizzle;49;35;SW;11;74%;94%;1

Penn (Yan);Cooler;49;35;SW;11;66%;77%;1

Plattsburgh;Showers around;51;35;SW;5;73%;90%;1

Poughkeepsie;Warmer;60;38;WSW;9;62%;24%;1

Rochester;Cooler with a shower;46;37;WSW;12;74%;86%;1

Rome;A p.m. shower or two;50;34;WSW;8;76%;95%;1

Saranac Lake;Showers around;46;29;WSW;7;80%;97%;1

Shirley;Not as cool;60;43;WSW;10;60%;5%;5

Syracuse;Cooler;50;35;WSW;11;69%;87%;1

Watertown;Rain and drizzle;47;34;SW;11;75%;98%;1

Wellsville;Cooler;44;37;WSW;12;67%;94%;1

Westhampton Beach;Not as cool;58;37;W;9;69%;6%;5

White Plains;Warmer;60;41;W;11;55%;7%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather