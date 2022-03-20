Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny, breezy;52;31;WNW;15;46%;0%;5

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;48;28;NW;12;56%;68%;5

Buffalo;Clouds and sun;49;34;NW;7;62%;89%;5

Central Park;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;45;NNW;16;37%;25%;5

Dansville;Not as cool;56;30;WNW;8;51%;83%;5

Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;ENE;6;57%;94%;4

East Hampton;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;41;WNW;15;46%;1%;5

Elmira;Not as cool;56;30;WNW;9;51%;82%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;44;NW;14;41%;60%;5

Fort Drum;Breezy;46;25;NNW;15;62%;4%;4

Fulton;Partly sunny, breezy;47;28;WNW;14;61%;4%;5

Glens Falls;Breezy;50;27;NW;14;48%;2%;3

Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;NW;15;39%;67%;5

Ithaca;Not as cool;51;28;WNW;11;57%;68%;5

Jamestown;Not as cool;51;34;NE;8;57%;90%;5

Massena;Breezy;43;24;WNW;15;48%;11%;2

Montauk;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;40;NW;16;55%;2%;5

Montgomery;Sunlit, breezy, mild;58;36;WNW;14;41%;0%;5

Monticello;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;33;NW;16;49%;6%;5

New York;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;47;NNW;15;36%;25%;5

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;44;NNW;16;42%;25%;5

New York Lga;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;46;NNW;15;36%;25%;5

Newburgh;Sunny and breezy;59;40;NW;16;45%;0%;5

Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;52;32;NNW;7;61%;86%;4

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, breezy;46;25;WNW;15;56%;8%;4

Penn (Yan);Not as cool;53;30;WNW;10;51%;67%;5

Plattsburgh;Breezy;45;26;NNW;14;52%;20%;3

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;36;W;15;43%;0%;5

Rochester;Not as cool;52;30;WNW;9;55%;25%;5

Rome;Breezy and milder;50;26;WNW;13;61%;2%;4

Saranac Lake;Morning flurries;40;17;NW;15;64%;49%;1

Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;44;NW;16;40%;0%;5

Syracuse;Breezy, not as cool;50;28;WNW;13;54%;6%;4

Watertown;Breezy with some sun;46;25;N;15;63%;3%;4

Wellsville;Not as cool;55;33;NW;11;45%;96%;5

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, breezy;55;37;NW;15;46%;0%;5

White Plains;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;40;NW;15;41%;0%;5

