NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Snow and sleet;28;10;NW;7;64%;98%;1

Binghamton;Snow, some ice early;28;11;NW;11;83%;94%;1

Buffalo;Periods of snow;27;15;WSW;11;63%;95%;1

Central Park;Rain tapering off;38;22;NNW;14;75%;91%;1

Dansville;Cold with snow;32;12;WNW;10;72%;98%;1

Dunkirk;Periods of snow;29;18;WNW;8;64%;99%;1

East Hampton;Rain;40;23;NNW;11;77%;98%;1

Elmira;Periods of snow;33;8;WNW;10;68%;95%;1

Farmingdale;Rain;41;23;NNW;11;82%;97%;1

Fort Drum;Very cold with snow;20;4;W;12;76%;96%;1

Fulton;Periods of snow;25;11;NE;11;72%;99%;1

Glens Falls;Snow;25;4;N;8;76%;99%;1

Islip;Rain;39;22;NW;10;73%;97%;1

Ithaca;Periods of snow;32;12;NW;13;79%;99%;1

Jamestown;Periods of snow;28;12;N;11;82%;99%;1

Massena;Frigid with snow;13;-1;SW;13;62%;96%;1

Montauk;Rain;39;24;N;12;84%;99%;1

Montgomery;Icy mix in the a.m.;35;11;NNW;7;76%;82%;1

Monticello;An icy mix;32;13;NW;9;72%;85%;1

New York;Rain tapering off;38;22;NW;14;73%;92%;1

New York Jfk;Rain tapering off;41;22;NNW;15;81%;93%;1

New York Lga;Rain tapering off;40;23;NNW;14;73%;92%;1

Newburgh;Icy mix in the a.m.;36;12;WNW;7;70%;91%;1

Niagara Falls;Cold with snow;27;16;NW;11;64%;95%;1

Ogdensburg;Frigid with snow;15;-2;SW;9;76%;96%;1

Penn (Yan);Snow at times;30;13;NW;9;72%;97%;1

Plattsburgh;Frigid with snow;19;6;NW;10;71%;99%;1

Poughkeepsie;Snow and ice;35;11;NNE;5;80%;96%;1

Rochester;Cold with snow;27;14;W;11;74%;99%;1

Rome;Snow;27;5;WNW;10;76%;97%;1

Saranac Lake;Cold with snow;18;-3;NNW;7;77%;99%;1

Shirley;Rain;40;21;NW;8;77%;98%;1

Syracuse;Snow;29;13;NW;11;76%;99%;1

Watertown;Cold with snow;22;4;ENE;11;71%;96%;1

Wellsville;A little icy mix;32;13;W;12;66%;91%;1

Westhampton Beach;Rain;40;16;N;12;86%;97%;1

White Plains;Rain, some ice early;37;19;NNW;10;83%;97%;1

