Skip to main content
weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Becoming cloudy;39;32;SSE;6;55%;60%;2

Binghamton;Cloudy;36;32;SSE;6;61%;25%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy;41;40;S;7;54%;74%;1

Central Park;Periods of sun;46;44;ESE;2;45%;69%;2

Dansville;Cloudy;41;40;SSE;5;58%;69%;1

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;42;SSE;7;50%;78%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;45;41;SE;6;52%;26%;2

Elmira;Cloudy;41;36;S;4;59%;83%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;47;41;SE;4;50%;60%;2

Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;32;SE;5;64%;93%;1

Fulton;Cloudy;37;34;SE;4;65%;91%;1

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;36;26;SSE;3;68%;60%;1

Islip;Partly sunny;46;41;SE;6;51%;55%;2

Ithaca;Dull and dreary;38;35;SSE;8;60%;62%;1

Jamestown;A thick cloud cover;40;38;SSE;8;61%;68%;1

Massena;Cloudy;32;25;E;5;63%;84%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;45;40;SE;4;54%;55%;2

Montgomery;Sun, then clouds;41;32;ESE;4;57%;55%;2

Monticello;Inc. clouds;36;28;SE;5;61%;82%;2

New York;Partly sunny;46;44;SE;6;45%;69%;2

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;46;43;SE;7;49%;61%;2

New York Lga;Partly sunny;46;45;ESE;7;41%;64%;2

Newburgh;Sun, then clouds;44;33;SE;5;58%;58%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;39;39;S;6;61%;90%;1

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;33;28;SE;3;59%;93%;1

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;38;36;S;7;56%;85%;1

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;32;27;SE;4;58%;65%;1

Poughkeepsie;Sun, then clouds;44;33;SE;2;55%;57%;2

Rochester;Cloudy;38;35;S;7;55%;85%;1

Rome;A thick cloud cover;38;33;ESE;4;71%;90%;1

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SE;3;75%;84%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;47;37;SE;5;53%;55%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy;40;37;SE;6;66%;96%;1

Watertown;Cloudy;38;34;SSE;4;64%;93%;1

Wellsville;A thick cloud cover;35;35;S;7;54%;84%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;44;34;SE;4;55%;55%;2

White Plains;Partly sunny;45;38;ESE;5;48%;65%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather