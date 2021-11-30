Skip to main content
weather

NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Breezy;41;29;SSE;15;69%;89%;1

Binghamton;Cloudy and breezy;38;31;SSE;15;72%;51%;1

Buffalo;Cloudy and breezy;40;38;SSW;18;67%;82%;1

Central Park;Inc. clouds;48;40;N;4;53%;60%;2

Dansville;Cloudy and breezy;43;34;S;15;67%;84%;1

Dunkirk;Breezy;41;37;SSW;18;64%;90%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;46;39;SW;9;57%;80%;2

Elmira;Cloudy and breezy;41;31;SSE;14;69%;50%;1

Farmingdale;Inc. clouds;48;38;ESE;8;57%;60%;2

Fort Drum;Cloudy and breezy;36;30;SSE;15;70%;67%;1

Fulton;A snow shower;39;32;SSE;15;74%;92%;1

Glens Falls;Low clouds;40;25;S;6;70%;84%;1

Islip;Inc. clouds;48;39;SW;8;61%;55%;2

Ithaca;Cloudy and breezy;39;32;SSE;15;70%;51%;1

Jamestown;Breezy;37;35;S;15;78%;79%;1

Massena;Cloudy and breezy;36;26;SSE;14;66%;66%;1

Montauk;Periods of sun;46;44;SSW;9;63%;80%;2

Montgomery;Turning cloudy;43;28;SW;6;64%;60%;2

Monticello;Breezy;39;27;SSW;15;67%;60%;2

New York;Milder;49;40;SSW;7;54%;60%;2

New York Jfk;Inc. clouds;47;41;SSW;11;60%;64%;2

New York Lga;Inc. clouds;49;43;S;10;51%;60%;2

Newburgh;Partly sunny;45;31;S;7;61%;60%;2

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;42;37;SSW;14;70%;72%;1

Ogdensburg;Breezy;36;31;S;15;68%;70%;2

Penn (Yan);Cloudy and breezy;41;34;S;15;63%;51%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;39;26;S;5;62%;62%;1

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;46;30;N;6;63%;60%;2

Rochester;Cloudy and breezy;40;33;S;14;69%;81%;1

Rome;A snow shower;39;30;ESE;15;79%;82%;1

Saranac Lake;A little a.m. snow;31;23;S;15;78%;78%;1

Shirley;Inc. clouds;47;39;SW;7;62%;80%;2

Syracuse;A snow shower;40;35;SSE;15;76%;92%;1

Watertown;Cloudy and breezy;39;33;S;15;68%;66%;1

Wellsville;Cloudy and breezy;35;30;SSW;15;68%;55%;1

Westhampton Beach;Inc. clouds;47;34;S;8;60%;84%;2

White Plains;Inc. clouds;45;34;SSW;9;60%;60%;2

