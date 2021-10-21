Skip to main content
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A shower in the a.m.;63;42;WNW;8;69%;58%;1

Binghamton;Cooler;51;38;N;8;84%;59%;1

Buffalo;Cooler;52;46;NW;8;73%;19%;2

Central Park;Clouds and sun;70;52;NNW;5;59%;17%;3

Dansville;Cooler;54;40;N;7;73%;31%;1

Dunkirk;Cooler;53;45;SSW;7;71%;25%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;70;53;NW;8;62%;12%;3

Elmira;Cooler;56;41;NW;6;73%;79%;1

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun;70;52;NW;9;60%;13%;3

Fort Drum;Cooler;49;37;N;7;72%;29%;2

Fulton;Cooler;52;41;SSW;7;77%;30%;2

Glens Falls;A shower in the a.m.;61;39;NNW;6;75%;58%;2

Islip;Partly sunny;71;51;NNW;9;52%;13%;3

Ithaca;Cooler;52;39;NNE;9;83%;55%;1

Jamestown;Cooler;49;40;WSW;8;79%;42%;1

Massena;Cooler;50;31;WNW;8;72%;28%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny;70;55;NW;9;71%;10%;3

Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;65;44;NNW;7;70%;58%;1

Monticello;A shower in the a.m.;60;42;WNW;7;71%;60%;1

New York;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;7;52%;16%;3

New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;71;52;NNW;12;61%;15%;3

New York Lga;Partly sunny;71;55;NNW;11;55%;15%;3

Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;67;46;N;7;63%;58%;1

Niagara Falls;Cooler;51;44;NW;7;72%;29%;2

Ogdensburg;Cooler;49;35;N;6;78%;28%;2

Penn (Yan);Cooler;54;41;WSW;8;70%;31%;2

Plattsburgh;Cooler;55;37;NW;7;69%;43%;2

Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;67;46;NNE;6;67%;58%;1

Rochester;Cooler;50;42;SW;8;77%;21%;2

Rome;Cooler;54;39;W;9;82%;45%;2

Saranac Lake;Cooler;47;28;N;6;85%;47%;2

Shirley;Clouds and sun;71;49;NNW;8;55%;12%;3

Syracuse;Cooler;55;41;WSW;10;81%;45%;2

Watertown;Cooler;51;36;NNE;7;72%;29%;2

Wellsville;A couple of showers;50;39;W;6;81%;75%;1

Westhampton Beach;Clouds and sunshine;70;48;NW;9;68%;12%;3

White Plains;Partly sunny;67;48;N;8;64%;17%;3

