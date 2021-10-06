NY Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Nice with some sun;67;53;E;3;87%;3%;4

Binghamton;Partly sunny, warm;71;57;SW;4;80%;6%;2

Buffalo;Warm with some sun;77;64;ESE;4;70%;33%;2

Central Park;Clouds and sun;74;63;SW;3;70%;27%;2

Dansville;Warm with some sun;79;59;S;3;74%;16%;3

Dunkirk;Rather cloudy, warm;78;65;SSE;5;67%;39%;2

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;71;59;WSW;4;74%;5%;4

Elmira;Clouds and sun, warm;77;57;SW;2;75%;8%;2

Farmingdale;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SW;5;69%;5%;4

Fort Drum;Partly sunny, warm;71;51;SE;4;72%;12%;4

Fulton;Some sunshine;72;56;E;2;80%;14%;3

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;69;51;N;2;80%;4%;4

Islip;Partial sunshine;73;60;WSW;5;73%;5%;4

Ithaca;Partly sunny;74;57;SE;3;79%;15%;2

Jamestown;Considerable clouds;73;60;SSE;6;81%;42%;1

Massena;Partly sunny;69;47;S;2;74%;9%;4

Montauk;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;WSW;2;75%;4%;4

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;73;54;WSW;3;77%;5%;2

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NW;4;77%;28%;2

New York;Partly sunny;74;63;SW;5;68%;27%;2

New York Jfk;Nice with some sun;74;62;SW;6;72%;27%;3

New York Lga;Some sun;75;64;SW;5;63%;27%;3

Newburgh;Partly sunny;72;56;NE;4;80%;5%;3

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;62;ENE;5;73%;30%;2

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;E;3;79%;11%;4

Penn (Yan);Clouds and sun, warm;76;59;WSW;3;73%;14%;3

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;68;48;W;3;73%;8%;4

Poughkeepsie;Clouds and sun, nice;74;55;S;2;74%;4%;4

Rochester;Partly sunny, warm;73;58;E;5;79%;19%;2

Rome;Clouds and sun, warm;74;54;NE;3;78%;12%;2

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;68;42;ESE;3;74%;9%;4

Shirley;Partly sunny;73;57;WSW;5;76%;4%;4

Syracuse;Sun and clouds, warm;75;57;E;4;80%;33%;2

Watertown;Partly sunny, warm;71;50;E;3;74%;13%;3

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;73;60;S;4;71%;18%;1

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;73;52;WSW;3;76%;4%;4

White Plains;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;SW;4;73%;27%;4

