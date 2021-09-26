NY Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A shower in places;71;54;SW;7;67%;56%;3

Binghamton;Some sun, a shower;69;56;WSW;9;65%;57%;4

Buffalo;Breezy with a shower;72;57;NW;14;63%;80%;4

Central Park;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;SW;8;50%;15%;5

Dansville;Breezy with a shower;77;57;SW;14;59%;63%;4

Dunkirk;Breezy with a shower;75;60;WNW;14;57%;80%;4

East Hampton;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;SW;9;57%;15%;5

Elmira;A stray shower;76;58;WSW;9;59%;73%;4

Farmingdale;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;SW;13;50%;14%;5

Fort Drum;A couple of showers;66;48;W;10;83%;89%;1

Fulton;A couple of showers;71;53;SSW;7;77%;75%;2

Glens Falls;A stray shower;69;51;NW;8;74%;61%;2

Islip;Partly sunny;78;64;SW;11;51%;14%;5

Ithaca;A shower;73;56;SSW;9;66%;67%;3

Jamestown;Breezy with a shower;71;56;WSW;14;65%;55%;4

Massena;A couple of showers;62;44;NW;7;85%;85%;2

Montauk;Partly sunny;75;67;SW;9;61%;15%;5

Montgomery;Partly sunny;75;56;SW;9;58%;27%;4

Monticello;Sun and clouds;73;55;WSW;7;62%;44%;5

New York;Partly sunny;77;64;SW;9;48%;15%;5

New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;79;64;SW;15;51%;13%;5

New York Lga;Breezy in the p.m.;80;67;SW;12;44%;15%;5

Newburgh;Partly sunny;77;58;SW;8;58%;27%;4

Niagara Falls;Breezy with a shower;73;56;NNW;14;65%;68%;2

Ogdensburg;A couple of showers;64;45;N;6;85%;80%;1

Penn (Yan);Breezy with a shower;75;57;SW;14;60%;62%;4

Plattsburgh;A couple of showers;65;48;WNW;7;77%;85%;1

Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;SW;7;56%;27%;4

Rochester;A couple of showers;72;55;WNW;14;70%;67%;3

Rome;A couple of showers;70;54;E;6;79%;80%;2

Saranac Lake;A couple of showers;61;41;W;7;85%;87%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;SW;10;56%;14%;5

Syracuse;A couple of showers;74;56;WSW;9;75%;72%;2

Watertown;A couple of showers;67;48;NW;10;82%;89%;1

Wellsville;Breezy with a shower;70;56;WSW;15;62%;55%;5

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;76;61;SW;13;60%;14%;5

White Plains;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;SW;9;54%;24%;5

