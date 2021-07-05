NY Forecast for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;SSW;10;71%;55%;7

Binghamton;A t-storm around;84;66;W;11;67%;48%;9

Buffalo;A couple of t-storms;82;70;SSW;14;76%;73%;9

Central Park;Hot and humid;93;72;W;6;58%;52%;10

Dansville;A t-storm around;88;69;SW;10;61%;55%;8

Dunkirk;A t-storm or two;85;72;SSW;11;74%;72%;8

East Hampton;Humid;80;71;SSW;10;75%;52%;10

Elmira;A t-storm around;90;66;WSW;11;60%;55%;9

Farmingdale;Breezy and very warm;88;72;WSW;15;64%;52%;10

Fort Drum;A t-storm or two;84;63;WSW;14;72%;70%;8

Fulton;A couple of t-storms;87;67;W;11;72%;69%;7

Glens Falls;A couple of t-storms;86;65;WSW;10;71%;63%;6

Islip;Humid and warmer;86;72;SSW;12;66%;52%;10

Ithaca;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;67;SW;10;67%;56%;8

Jamestown;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;SW;14;70%;56%;7

Massena;A couple of t-storms;84;60;WNW;12;73%;69%;5

Montauk;Humid;81;71;WSW;10;76%;52%;10

Montgomery;A stray t-storm, hot;91;67;W;10;60%;71%;10

Monticello;A stray thunderstorm;89;65;WNW;9;62%;64%;10

New York;Warmer with some sun;93;72;SSW;9;55%;52%;10

New York Jfk;Increasingly windy;88;72;WSW;16;65%;52%;10

New York Lga;Hot, becoming breezy;95;76;W;13;50%;52%;10

Newburgh;A stray t-storm, hot;96;69;SW;8;58%;71%;8

Niagara Falls;A couple of t-storms;88;68;SSW;11;68%;68%;8

Ogdensburg;Humid with a t-storm;86;61;W;10;69%;63%;7

Penn (Yan);A t-storm around;87;70;WSW;12;58%;55%;9

Plattsburgh;Humid with a t-storm;86;65;WSW;9;70%;71%;6

Poughkeepsie;A t-storm around;94;69;WSW;9;56%;64%;10

Rochester;A thunderstorm;91;68;SW;11;61%;63%;8

Rome;A couple of t-storms;84;67;WNW;10;73%;64%;6

Saranac Lake;Humid with a t-storm;79;59;WSW;11;81%;62%;6

Shirley;Partly sunny, warmer;85;73;S;11;66%;52%;10

Syracuse;A thunderstorm;87;70;WSW;12;64%;60%;6

Watertown;A t-storm or two;83;64;WSW;14;73%;70%;10

Wellsville;A t-storm around;82;67;WSW;10;68%;55%;8

Westhampton Beach;Humid;83;69;WSW;13;71%;52%;10

White Plains;A t-storm around;91;71;W;9;61%;71%;10

