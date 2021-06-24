NY Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;More humid;79;64;SSE;7;50%;9%;9

Binghamton;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;SSE;9;51%;16%;11

Buffalo;Partly sunny;84;70;SSE;11;47%;64%;9

Central Park;Misty in the morning;77;68;S;3;65%;52%;9

Dansville;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SSE;10;46%;29%;10

Dunkirk;Partly sunny, warm;86;70;SSE;12;46%;64%;10

East Hampton;Humid, morning mist;75;67;SSW;6;79%;51%;4

Elmira;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;8;51%;27%;10

Farmingdale;Misty in the morning;77;69;S;8;69%;55%;6

Fort Drum;Breezy in the a.m.;84;67;S;13;46%;30%;10

Fulton;Partly sunny;84;66;SSE;9;50%;30%;10

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;79;62;SSW;6;53%;27%;10

Islip;Humid, morning mist;77;69;S;8;70%;54%;6

Ithaca;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;11;51%;27%;10

Jamestown;Breezy in the a.m.;80;63;SSE;12;56%;73%;11

Massena;Mostly cloudy;84;66;S;10;45%;31%;7

Montauk;Misty in the morning;74;67;SSW;6;84%;79%;3

Montgomery;More humid;79;62;S;5;63%;19%;9

Monticello;More humid;79;59;S;5;54%;27%;11

New York;Mist in the morning;77;68;SSE;6;63%;51%;9

New York Jfk;Morning mist;76;68;S;9;69%;53%;9

New York Lga;Misty in the morning;79;70;S;8;59%;52%;9

Newburgh;More humid;80;66;SSE;5;64%;27%;8

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny, breezy;84;68;S;14;49%;74%;7

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;81;71;S;9;51%;30%;7

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;84;66;S;12;47%;30%;10

Plattsburgh;Breezy;82;63;S;13;47%;29%;10

Poughkeepsie;More humid;80;65;SSE;4;60%;16%;8

Rochester;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;S;10;44%;30%;9

Rome;Partly sunny;83;63;ESE;8;49%;20%;10

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;80;58;S;9;48%;29%;10

Shirley;Humid, morning mist;78;67;S;7;72%;53%;6

Syracuse;Partly sunny;87;69;S;10;43%;31%;10

Watertown;Clouds and sun;84;68;S;11;47%;30%;10

Wellsville;Partly sunny;80;63;S;8;49%;28%;11

Westhampton Beach;Mist in the morning;75;65;S;7;79%;53%;4

White Plains;More humid;76;65;S;6;68%;20%;8

