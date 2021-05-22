NY Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A heavy thunderstorm;81;47;N;12;63%;55%;4

Binghamton;A t-storm around;75;49;N;12;69%;64%;4

Buffalo;A t-storm around;72;55;E;9;74%;49%;4

Central Park;Hot;90;60;NNE;8;41%;13%;5

Dansville;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;49;NE;10;69%;53%;4

Dunkirk;A shower and t-storm;78;56;E;8;74%;76%;4

East Hampton;Partly sunny;79;55;NNE;9;62%;4%;7

Elmira;A t-storm around;80;50;N;10;66%;64%;4

Farmingdale;Clouds and sun, warm;87;58;NNE;11;44%;7%;7

Fort Drum;A stray thunderstorm;70;44;NNE;12;69%;44%;4

Fulton;A t-storm around;71;46;NNE;11;71%;41%;4

Glens Falls;A t-storm in spots;77;44;N;11;62%;40%;4

Islip;Warm with some sun;87;57;N;10;49%;6%;6

Ithaca;A t-storm around;75;46;NNW;11;71%;45%;4

Jamestown;A t-storm around;76;53;NE;12;66%;64%;4

Massena;A t-storm in spots;69;43;N;13;55%;41%;4

Montauk;Partly sunny;79;56;N;9;58%;5%;7

Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;48;NNE;11;55%;45%;5

Monticello;A t-storm around;81;46;NNE;10;64%;58%;5

New York;Hot;90;60;N;11;45%;11%;5

New York Jfk;Breezy in the p.m.;85;59;NNE;14;48%;10%;7

New York Lga;Very warm;90;62;NNE;13;39%;12%;5

Newburgh;Partly sunny, warm;87;52;NNE;9;56%;48%;5

Niagara Falls;A t-storm around;79;53;E;10;63%;54%;2

Ogdensburg;A t-storm in spots;71;42;NNE;8;61%;41%;4

Penn (Yan);A stray p.m. t-storm;78;50;N;10;66%;44%;4

Plattsburgh;A t-storm in spots;73;44;NNW;13;58%;40%;5

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun, warm;85;48;NNE;9;51%;43%;5

Rochester;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;50;E;9;63%;47%;4

Rome;A stray thunderstorm;73;44;N;11;69%;41%;4

Saranac Lake;A t-storm in spots;65;30;NNE;9;74%;42%;4

Shirley;Clouds and sun, warm;86;55;NNE;10;51%;3%;9

Syracuse;A t-storm around;76;49;N;12;64%;41%;4

Watertown;A stray thunderstorm;70;44;NNE;12;73%;43%;4

Wellsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;49;NE;10;66%;67%;5

Westhampton Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;83;51;N;12;50%;2%;9

White Plains;Very warm;85;55;NNE;13;46%;13%;5

