NY Forecast for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Spotty showers;67;55;NNE;6;65%;87%;2

Binghamton;Cloudy with showers;67;57;SE;8;67%;90%;2

Buffalo;Cloudy with showers;64;54;S;6;76%;91%;2

Central Park;A shower in the p.m.;74;60;SE;3;52%;87%;3

Dansville;Cloudy with showers;70;59;SSE;5;69%;92%;2

Dunkirk;Cloudy with showers;69;54;SSW;7;72%;97%;2

East Hampton;More clouds than sun;62;53;S;6;80%;84%;3

Elmira;Spotty showers;71;58;SE;5;68%;86%;2

Farmingdale;Variable cloudiness;68;57;SSE;7;63%;96%;4

Fort Drum;Spotty showers;59;52;ENE;8;74%;88%;2

Fulton;Spotty showers;67;54;ESE;7;69%;87%;2

Glens Falls;Cloudy with a shower;59;49;N;5;65%;87%;2

Islip;Variable cloudiness;67;57;S;6;69%;96%;4

Ithaca;Spotty showers;69;57;SE;7;69%;86%;2

Jamestown;Cloudy with showers;64;56;SSW;9;75%;95%;2

Massena;Spotty showers;53;46;ENE;9;49%;92%;2

Montauk;Variable clouds;60;52;SSE;4;77%;88%;3

Montgomery;A shower in the p.m.;71;56;ENE;5;64%;92%;4

Monticello;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;ESE;5;72%;93%;3

New York;A shower in the p.m.;73;60;SE;7;57%;87%;3

New York Jfk;A shower in the p.m.;67;56;SSE;9;68%;91%;4

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;60;SSE;7;52%;79%;4

Newburgh;An afternoon shower;74;58;ESE;5;66%;100%;4

Niagara Falls;Cloudy with showers;61;46;NE;7;82%;90%;2

Ogdensburg;Spotty showers;49;47;NE;8;80%;90%;2

Penn (Yan);Cloudy with showers;69;57;S;5;71%;85%;2

Plattsburgh;A shower or two;53;46;NNW;5;49%;86%;2

Poughkeepsie;An afternoon shower;74;57;ESE;4;60%;98%;3

Rochester;Cloudy with showers;64;51;E;7;81%;90%;2

Rome;Cloudy with showers;67;55;ESE;8;68%;90%;2

Saranac Lake;A shower or two;54;43;ENE;4;63%;89%;2

Shirley;More clouds than sun;67;56;S;7;70%;84%;4

Syracuse;Cloudy with showers;71;57;E;7;64%;87%;2

Watertown;Cloudy with a shower;59;50;NE;9;75%;84%;2

Wellsville;Cloudy with showers;64;58;S;7;70%;88%;2

Westhampton Beach;Variable cloudiness;63;53;SSE;6;69%;78%;4

White Plains;More clouds than sun;67;56;ESE;7;60%;90%;4

