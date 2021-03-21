NY Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;Sunny and mild;62;32;S;5;49%;1%;5 Binghamton;Sunny and mild;61;31;S;6;43%;0%;5 Buffalo;Sunny and mild;62;38;SSE;8;39%;1%;5 Central Park;Mostly sunny;58;44;ENE;3;41%;0%;5 Dansville;Sunny and warm;69;37;SSE;6;35%;2%;5 Dunkirk;Mild with sunshine;63;43;SSE;8;37%;1%;5 East Hampton;Mostly sunny;49;41;E;5;64%;2%;5 Elmira;Sunny and warm;68;31;SSW;5;40%;0%;5 Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;56;41;ENE;6;52%;0%;5 Fort Drum;Sunny and mild;59;36;SSE;9;42%;0%;5 Fulton;Sunny and mild;63;34;SSE;5;43%;0%;5 Glens Falls;Sunny and mild;59;29;SSW;4;50%;2%;5 Islip;Mostly sunny;52;40;E;7;59%;0%;5 Ithaca;Sunny and warm;66;33;SSE;8;41%;2%;5 Jamestown;Sunshine and warm;65;37;SSE;7;40%;2%;5 Massena;Sunny and mild;61;32;S;8;41%;0%;4 Montauk;Mostly sunny;49;41;ENE;2;69%;0%;5 Montgomery;Mostly sunny;60;31;WSW;4;49%;1%;5 Monticello;Mostly sunny;57;31;ESE;5;50%;1%;5 New York;Mostly sunny;58;44;ESE;6;41%;0%;5 New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;55;41;ENE;7;53%;0%;5 New York Lga;Mostly sunny;57;44;ENE;7;44%;0%;5 Newburgh;Mostly sunny;62;33;SSE;5;52%;1%;5 Niagara Falls;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;S;8;45%;0%;5 Ogdensburg;Sunny and mild;59;30;S;7;50%;0%;4 Penn (Yan);Sunny and warm;64;35;SSW;7;40%;1%;5 Plattsburgh;Sunny and mild;58;32;SW;7;51%;0%;4 Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;61;32;SSE;3;48%;2%;5 Rochester;Sunny and warm;67;38;SSW;6;37%;1%;5 Rome;Sunny and mild;64;33;E;6;43%;0%;5 Saranac Lake;Sunny and mild;57;25;S;5;44%;0%;5 Shirley;Mostly sunny;52;39;E;6;61%;0%;5 Syracuse;Sunny and warm;65;34;SSE;6;41%;0%;5 Watertown;Sunny and mild;58;36;SSE;7;47%;0%;5 Wellsville;Sunny and warm;66;34;S;5;38%;1%;5 Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;51;36;ENE;5;65%;0%;5 White Plains;Mostly sunny;56;37;ENE;5;48%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather