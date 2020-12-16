NY Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;A snow shower;25;11;NNW;7;74%;59%;1

Binghamton;A snow shower;24;14;N;8;78%;68%;1

Buffalo;A snow shower;30;20;ENE;8;79%;66%;1

Central Park;A little a.m. snow;30;23;N;25;76%;84%;1

Dansville;A snow shower;30;21;N;5;73%;66%;1

Dunkirk;A snow shower;31;22;ENE;5;80%;67%;1

East Hampton;Windy;37;25;NNE;21;74%;71%;1

Elmira;A snow shower;30;21;NNW;4;73%;67%;1

Farmingdale;Windy;35;25;N;18;71%;88%;1

Fort Drum;Cold, an a.m. flurry;22;11;NE;9;59%;50%;1

Fulton;A snow shower;28;16;NNW;5;72%;61%;1

Glens Falls;A bit of a.m. snow;24;9;N;9;73%;58%;1

Islip;A little a.m. snow;34;25;NNE;17;68%;90%;1

Ithaca;A snow shower;26;17;NNE;6;83%;63%;1

Jamestown;A snow shower;28;20;NE;6;79%;75%;1

Massena;Clearing and cold;18;9;ENE;10;57%;22%;1

Montauk;Windy;38;27;N;21;79%;69%;0

Montgomery;Afternoon flurries;29;13;NNE;11;73%;59%;1

Monticello;Afternoon flurries;27;13;SSE;6;73%;63%;1

New York;A bit of a.m. snow;30;23;N;25;74%;77%;1

New York Jfk;A little a.m. snow;33;24;N;23;76%;90%;1

New York Lga;A little a.m. snow;31;24;N;24;74%;87%;1

Newburgh;A snow shower;28;17;NNE;11;76%;59%;1

Niagara Falls;A snow shower;30;20;ENE;8;75%;66%;1

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;23;5;NE;8;65%;24%;1

Penn (Yan);A snow shower;27;20;NNW;5;78%;64%;1

Plattsburgh;Cold, an a.m. flurry;21;11;NNW;9;59%;49%;1

Poughkeepsie;A little a.m. snow;28;14;N;11;72%;57%;1

Rochester;A snow shower;28;20;SSE;5;77%;64%;0

Rome;A snow shower;28;13;NE;4;70%;65%;1

Saranac Lake;A morning flurry;18;4;NE;5;70%;49%;1

Shirley;A little a.m. snow;36;23;N;15;70%;94%;0

Syracuse;A snow shower;28;15;WSW;5;73%;60%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;10;NE;9;58%;25%;1

Wellsville;A snow shower;27;17;ESE;4;84%;67%;1

Westhampton Beach;Windy;37;20;N;21;79%;71%;1

White Plains;A little a.m. snow;29;19;N;17;75%;87%;1

